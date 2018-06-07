Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 16:39 UTC+3

The Russian president said he thinks about creating conditions for a new generation of managers to emerge

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the country’s people will decide on his successor, as he himself said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.

"I always think about that, there is no successor in the classic sense of the word as the Russian people, voters will make a decision on that," he said. "However, I certainly think about creating conditions for a new generation of managers to emerge, they should be capable of assuming responsibility for Russia," the president said.

Read also

Putin not considering third consecutive term as president

Putin said earlier that he was determined to abide by the Russian Constitution, which forbids more than two presidential terms in a row.

Putin served as Russian president for two terms in a row in 2000-2008. He was the country’s prime minister during Dmitry Medvedev’s presidency in 2008-2012 and was elected for his first six-year term in 2012. On May 7, 2018, Putin took office for the second time in a row. His current term will end on May 7, 2024.

After winning the 2018 presidential election, Putin commented on rumors about his possible return as president in 2030, saying that was ridiculous. "Let us make calculations… Am I supposed to remain in this position until I am 100 years old? Certainly not," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
2
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Press review: Qatar eyes NATO affiliation, Russian arms and OSCE envoy focuses on Donbass
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
7
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT