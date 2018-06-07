Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the country’s people will decide on his successor, as he himself said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.

"I always think about that, there is no successor in the classic sense of the word as the Russian people, voters will make a decision on that," he said. "However, I certainly think about creating conditions for a new generation of managers to emerge, they should be capable of assuming responsibility for Russia," the president said.

Putin said earlier that he was determined to abide by the Russian Constitution, which forbids more than two presidential terms in a row.

Putin served as Russian president for two terms in a row in 2000-2008. He was the country’s prime minister during Dmitry Medvedev’s presidency in 2008-2012 and was elected for his first six-year term in 2012. On May 7, 2018, Putin took office for the second time in a row. His current term will end on May 7, 2024.

After winning the 2018 presidential election, Putin commented on rumors about his possible return as president in 2030, saying that was ridiculous. "Let us make calculations… Am I supposed to remain in this position until I am 100 years old? Certainly not," he said.