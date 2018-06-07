Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019

Military & Defense
June 07, 16:16 UTC+3

The Sarmat super-powerful missile will come into operation in 2020, according to Putin

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Kinzhal hypersonic missile system and the laser combat complex are already in service with the Russian Armed Forces while the Avangard weapon will come into operation in 2019 and the Sarmat super-powerful missile in 2020, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"The Kinzhal airborne hypersonic system is a hypersonic missile that flies at a speed of Mach 10 and it is already operational in our army in the Southern Federal District. If someone has come to have doubts about that, he should watch it: we specially demonstrated the launches of this missile," Putin said.

Vladimir Putin
