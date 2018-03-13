Russia getting ready for more tests of newest intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Preparations for more pop-up tests of Russia’s newest inter-continental ballistic missile Sarmat are underway at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told the media on Tuesday.

"The first launch of this missile took place at the end of December last year. At the moment preparations are in full swing at the Plesetsk cosmodrome for another pop-up test."

He recalled that Sarmat’s parameters surpassed those of all existing types of inter-continental ballistic missiles.

"With a mass of more than 200 tonnes it has a shorter active phase of flight and better ability to penetrate missile defenses and can carry warheads of larger mass and enormous yield," he said.