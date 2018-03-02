Putin says the money US spent on missile defenses "has been thrown out into the wind"

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. The United States has wasted money on missile defense systems as Russia’s start-of-the-art strategic weapons can easily surpass them, Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News on Thursday.

The new weapons announced by Russia are so advanced that the money U.S. taxpayers have spent on missile defenses "has been thrown out into the wind," he said.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018, Putin said that Russia had launched the development and testing of state-of-the-art systems of strategic arms, such as the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the ABM Treaty on a unilateral basis and practical deployment of the system on the US territory and beyond. President stressed that Russia’s growing military capabilities are a strong guarantee of global peace.