Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex

Military & Defense
March 01, 13:57 UTC+3

The new missile system is capable of striking targets both via the North and the South Poles

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia has launched tests of new promising missile complex Sarmat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual State of the Nation Address.

"We have launched the development of the new generation of missiles, and, in particular, the Defense Ministry jointly with the missile and space industry launched the active phase of tests of a new missile complex equipped with a heavy intercontinental missile. We called it Sarmat," Putin said.

"High protection characteristics of launching pads and enormous power efficiency will provide for the operation of this missile complex under any condition and in any situation," the president stated. "While the Voyevoda has a flight range of 11,000 kilometers, the new system has practically no distance limits."

The new missile system, Putin continued, "is capable of striking targets both via the North and the South Poles."

"The Sarmat is a very formidable weapon and due to its characteristics none of the perspective ABM systems pose an obstacle to it," Putin added.

Topics
Russian defense industry
Persons
Vladimir Putin
