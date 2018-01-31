Russia’s Strategic Missile Force gets 21 ballistic missiles in 2017

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force received 21 ballistic missiles last year, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Military Representations Department Colonel Oleg Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Overall, 21 ballistic missiles, 19 autonomous launchers, 33 combat duty support vehicles, 7 command posts and 310 other integral parts of the systems were delivered," he said on the single military output acceptance day.

"A total of six launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles were carried out in 2017 to extend the warranty periods for the operation of missile systems that are on combat duty, and also for training purposes. The hardware showed its operation in a normal mode and the assigned tasks were accomplished," the defense official said.

During the single military output acceptance day held via a conference call, Commander of the 39th Missile Division Major-General Pavel Burkov reported on the acceptance and activation of armament, military and special hardware of Yars-S missile complexes.

"The rearmament of the 357th missile regiment with mobile Yars-S systems was completed," he said.

According to the commander, the 39th missile division has been on combat duty since December 2017 comprising two missile regiments armed with mobile Yars systems and one missile regiment equipped with Yars-S mobile complexes.