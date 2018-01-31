Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Strategic Missile Force gets 21 ballistic missiles in 2017

Military & Defense
January 31, 14:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of six launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles were carried out in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force received 21 ballistic missiles last year, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Military Representations Department Colonel Oleg Stepanov said on Wednesday.

Read also

The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile

"Overall, 21 ballistic missiles, 19 autonomous launchers, 33 combat duty support vehicles, 7 command posts and 310 other integral parts of the systems were delivered," he said on the single military output acceptance day.

"A total of six launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles were carried out in 2017 to extend the warranty periods for the operation of missile systems that are on combat duty, and also for training purposes. The hardware showed its operation in a normal mode and the assigned tasks were accomplished," the defense official said.

During the single military output acceptance day held via a conference call, Commander of the 39th Missile Division Major-General Pavel Burkov reported on the acceptance and activation of armament, military and special hardware of Yars-S missile complexes.

"The rearmament of the 357th missile regiment with mobile Yars-S systems was completed," he said.

According to the commander, the 39th missile division has been on combat duty since December 2017 comprising two missile regiments armed with mobile Yars systems and one missile regiment equipped with Yars-S mobile complexes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
2
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
3
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
4
No request so far after US ambassador says he wants to meet, says Russian speaker
5
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
6
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
7
Russian troops get 2 brigade sets of Iskander-M missile systems in late 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама