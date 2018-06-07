Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

In God We Trust: Putin certain every person born with faith in the Almighty

Society & Culture
June 07, 16:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president declined to say when he himself had turned to God

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7./TASS/. Faith in God is innate in everyone, though people become aware of this depending on life’s circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"In my opinion, every person is born with a belief in God in their soul. Only different people become aware of this at different points in their lives and under different circumstances," the nation’s leader explained.

Read also

Putin says his main piece of advice to grandchildren would be 'Never tell lies!'

Citing as an example the Great Patriotic War (that the Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945), he said he was sure that even "diehard atheists" thought about God as they climbed out of their trenches and charged ahead to fight the enemy.

"There are people who understand this [faith in God] without any extreme situations, but surely when an individual finds himself in such situation, almost everybody thinks about this,’ Putin added.

The president declined to say when he himself had turned to God. "This is a very personal question, and it is difficult to speak about this in public," the president stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
2
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Press review: Qatar eyes NATO affiliation, Russian arms and OSCE envoy focuses on Donbass
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
7
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT