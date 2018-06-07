In God We Trust: Putin certain every person born with faith in the Almighty

MOSCOW, June 7./TASS/. Faith in God is innate in everyone, though people become aware of this depending on life’s circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"In my opinion, every person is born with a belief in God in their soul. Only different people become aware of this at different points in their lives and under different circumstances," the nation’s leader explained.

Citing as an example the Great Patriotic War (that the Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945), he said he was sure that even "diehard atheists" thought about God as they climbed out of their trenches and charged ahead to fight the enemy.

"There are people who understand this [faith in God] without any extreme situations, but surely when an individual finds himself in such situation, almost everybody thinks about this,’ Putin added.

The president declined to say when he himself had turned to God. "This is a very personal question, and it is difficult to speak about this in public," the president stressed.