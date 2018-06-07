Putin says his main piece of advice to grandchildren would be 'Never tell lies!'

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the main piece of advice he would share with his grandchildren is "Never tell lies!"

"Never tell lies," he said while answering a series of TV viewers' brief questions, including the one what advice he had heard from his own father he would pass on to his grandchildren.

When asked what the president does when he has no answer to this or that question, Putin said that he always tried to find an answer.

"It is hard to reply to your question, but I can say that if I do not have an answer, I try to find one and to do so together with my colleagues," he said.