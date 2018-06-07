Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says his main piece of advice to grandchildren would be 'Never tell lies!'

Society & Culture
June 07, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin said that answering the question what advice he had heard from his own father he would pass on to his grandchildren

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the main piece of advice he would share with his grandchildren is "Never tell lies!"

Putin says life, love and freedom are his core values

"Never tell lies," he said while answering a series of TV viewers' brief questions, including the one what advice he had heard from his own father he would pass on to his grandchildren.

When asked what the president does when he has no answer to this or that question, Putin said that he always tried to find an answer.

"It is hard to reply to your question, but I can say that if I do not have an answer, I try to find one and to do so together with my colleagues," he said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
