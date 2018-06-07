Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin emphasizes need to simplify process of obtaining Russian citizenship

Society & Culture
June 07, 16:10 UTC+3

According to Putin, encouraging compatriots to return to Russia is important for overcoming demographic problems rooted in the 1990s

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. There is a need to simplify the process of obtaining Russian citizenship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line.

"I strongly believe that we need to simplify matters related to the process of obtaining Russian citizenship," he said in response to a question by Donbass refugees. "This issue has humanitarian and economic aspects given the difficult demographic situation in Russia," he added.

Read also
Jeffrey Monson

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson

The president noted that the number of women of childbearing age in Russia would decrease by 25% by 2032. "It will hinder the country’s economic development," he said, adding that "it is happening not because we have some economic or social problems, the reason is that the birth rate plunged in the 1990s, so the number of women of childbearing age is now decreasing. We cannot do anything about that," the president said.

According to Putin, encouraging compatriots to return to Russia is important for overcoming demographic problems rooted in the 1990s. "It means, first and foremost, those who believe they have a link to the Russian world, who speak Russian, wish to work in our country and are capable of doing that - regardless of their ethnic and religious background," he said, adding that "serious decisive measures" must be taken in that area "but there is also a need to take into account the interests of Russian citizens across the country and the labor market situation."

In this connection, Putin repeated instructions for Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to launch the relevant processes, since migration issues had been handed over to the Interior Ministry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
2
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Press review: Qatar eyes NATO affiliation, Russian arms and OSCE envoy focuses on Donbass
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
7
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT