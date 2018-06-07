Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops

Military & Defense
June 07, 17:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader said that two nuclear-powered weapon systems are currently being developed in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday that all the ‘breakthrough’ weapon systems he had announced in his address to the Federal Assembly would be timely manufactured and delivered to the troops.

"The work is ongoing according to plan under scheduled procedures. I have no doubts that they [the armaments] will be delivered to the Russian Army on schedule," Putin said.

Read also

Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019

As the Russian leader said, two nuclear-powered weapon systems are currently being developed in Russia. Specifically, these are the short-range missile and the underwater drone, he said.

"In both cases, we have completed the main stage of development, namely, the work associated with the testing of this nuclear propulsion unit," the Russian leader said, noting that some things still had to be finalized.

According to the Russian leader, those who have doubts about Russia’s ability to produce such advanced systems had also doubts in 2004 when the work on developing the Avangard weapon system began. The Russian president also said that the ‘breakthrough’ weapon he had mentioned was far from all the armaments that Russia planned to manufacture and put into service.

"As I spoke in my address, it is still early to speak about this but soon we will tell about that," Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Preparation for Nord Stream 2 to begin in Sweden in coming months
2
Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops
3
Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army
4
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
5
Russian football squad at its lowest ever spot in new FIFA’s World Rankings list
6
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
7
Issuance of Fan-ID for 2018 FIFA World Cup may be declined due to personal false data
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT