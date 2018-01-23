Russian Direct Investment Fund mulls large-scale joint investments with partners in 2018

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) intends to make significant cash injections into the Russian economy together with its partners in 2018, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Tuesday.

"We are planning investments in technologies, which will total up to 25% of the funds invested by the RDIF. We have already injected over a trillion rubles into the Russian economy jointly with partners, which is why the issue is about considerable funds. Obviously, our partnership with leading sovereign funds will allow us to make joint investments worth billions of dollars into the Russian economy in 2018," he said.

"We expect positive and lucrative investments, which means a good year," Dmitriev concluded.