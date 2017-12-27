Russian Direct Investment Fund to continue building up relations with US partners

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will continue building up relations with US investors despite incorrect information about the Fund in certain US mass media, chief executive of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"Incorrect information about our communications with US representatives appears in certain US mass media and we very strongly defend our reputation. At the same time, we believe the Fund will continue building up relations with the United States, with investors," he said.