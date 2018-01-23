Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

48th World Economic Forum to open in Swiss Alpine resort

Business & Economy
January 23, 5:24 UTC+3 DAVOS

Russia will be traditionally represented at the forum, the session "Russia: Strategic Vision" will be attended by the head of the Russian Center for Strategic Research Alexey Kudrin

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Michel Euler

DAVOS, January 23. /TASS/. The World Economic Forum, due to kick off in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos on Tuesday, will be held amid the most impressive global economic growth over the past ten years and a positive outlook.

This year’s forum will be attended by a record high number of political leaders. More than 70 heads of state and governments will arrive, including presidents of the United States, France, Brazil, Argentina, Tunisia, Poland and Ukraine. The forum will be opened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will deliver a program speech.

US President Donald Trump is expected to grab world attention with his message on the America First policy and the opportunities for European and international partners. This will be the first visit of a US leader to Davos over the past 18 years. Last time, the summit in the Alpine resort was attended by Bill Clinton in 2000.

The Davos forum will host 1,900 business leaders and also more than 200 media executives, 50 prominent culture figures and over 30 "technology pioneers."

Russia will be traditionally represented at the forum. The session "Russia: Strategic Vision" will be attended by the head of the Russian Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Alexey Kudrin.

The panel session "Russia and the Global Digital Agenda" will be held at the Russia House organized by the Roscongress Foundation with participation of Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov and Vnesheconombank (VEB) CEO Sergey Gorkov. The participants and media representatives have also shown interest in a session devoted to Russia’s role on the global energy market to be attended by Energy Minister Alexander Novak and also CEOs of Lukoil and Novatek companies.

Russia’s delegation at the Davos forum will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. It will also include Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev and business representatives. The delegation members will meet with investors and representatives of other states. According to Dmitriev, at the forum Russia may announce several investment projects in the technological sector.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russia’s new orbital station to comprise 5 modules weighing 60 tonnes
4
Russian Church says will not impede decision regarding presumable Romanov family remains
5
Russian-born US citizen gets 11-year prison sentence in absentia for embezzling $194 mln
6
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
7
Turkey second NATO member state to purchase S-400 complexes from Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама