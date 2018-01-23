48th World Economic Forum to open in Swiss Alpine resort

DAVOS, January 23. /TASS/. The World Economic Forum, due to kick off in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos on Tuesday, will be held amid the most impressive global economic growth over the past ten years and a positive outlook.

This year’s forum will be attended by a record high number of political leaders. More than 70 heads of state and governments will arrive, including presidents of the United States, France, Brazil, Argentina, Tunisia, Poland and Ukraine. The forum will be opened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will deliver a program speech.

US President Donald Trump is expected to grab world attention with his message on the America First policy and the opportunities for European and international partners. This will be the first visit of a US leader to Davos over the past 18 years. Last time, the summit in the Alpine resort was attended by Bill Clinton in 2000.

The Davos forum will host 1,900 business leaders and also more than 200 media executives, 50 prominent culture figures and over 30 "technology pioneers."

Russia will be traditionally represented at the forum. The session "Russia: Strategic Vision" will be attended by the head of the Russian Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Alexey Kudrin.

The panel session "Russia and the Global Digital Agenda" will be held at the Russia House organized by the Roscongress Foundation with participation of Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov and Vnesheconombank (VEB) CEO Sergey Gorkov. The participants and media representatives have also shown interest in a session devoted to Russia’s role on the global energy market to be attended by Energy Minister Alexander Novak and also CEOs of Lukoil and Novatek companies.

Russia’s delegation at the Davos forum will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. It will also include Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev and business representatives. The delegation members will meet with investors and representatives of other states. According to Dmitriev, at the forum Russia may announce several investment projects in the technological sector.