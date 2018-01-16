Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian fund mulls teaming up with Russian Railways in promising Saudi Arabia projects

Business & Economy
January 16, 18:06 UTC+3

Saudi Arabia already invested $1.2 bln into Russia's economy

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is interested in partnering with Russian Railways in the course of infrastructure construction in Saudi Arabia, chief executive of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Tuesday.

"The RDIF is ready to become the partner of Russian Railways in such projects. Saudi Arabia is a very important partner for us and has already invested into a series of projects in Russia. We are considering a number of financing projects together with Russian Railways, including the ones where Saudi money can finance projects of Russian Railways in Russia, and projects of Russian Railways in Saudi Arabia are also possible," Dmitriev said.

Saudi Arabia already invested $1.2 bln into the Russian economy, Dmitriev said on December 27, 2017 in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

