Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Direct Investment Fund in talks to attract investors from China to buy Transneft shares

Business & Economy
January 12, 15:16 UTC+3

The Russian-Japanese investment fund, established by RDIF and the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation has already invested in Transneft

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in talks on attracting new investors to purchase preferred shares of Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft, First Vice President of the company Maxim Grishanin told reporters.

"There are investors from Japan, we are waiting for Singapore, China. RDIF is holding talks with the Chinese," he said.

The Russian-Japanese investment fund, established by RDIF and the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has already invested in Transneft. Reportedly, the investments may amount up to about $150 mln.

Head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said earlier that the fund and other minority shareholders of Transneft are discussing with the government converting preference shares into ordinary ones. According to the fund, this will significantly increase the value and liquidity of the shares. In addition, the conversion will provide the basis for a fair market evaluation of the equity value of the entire company.

The Russian government owns 100% of the ordinary shares of Transneft (78.1% of the company's share capital) via the Federal Property Agency. The second part of the authorized capital - 21.9% - is represented by preference shares. In spring, 1.1 million preference shares (71%) were sold on the Moscow Exchange for almost 170 bln rubles ($3 bln).

Later it became known that the shares were sold by Ilya Shcherbovich’s UCP fund. The new owners of the preference shares of Transneft are: Gazprombank-Asset Management, which owns 53.57%, 14.85% is held by Gazfond pension savings fund, 1.49% is held by the Russian-Chinese investment fund (joint venture RDIF and Chinese CIC). RDIF separately owns 0.43%, while the remaining 29.66% of the preference shares are in free float.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
3
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
4
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
5
Putin can count on support of 81% of Russians planning to vote in 2018 election — poll
6
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
7
Protest expressed to Swedish charge d’affaires over situation around Russian embassy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама