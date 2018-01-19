Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World Bank predicts Russia able to reach global economic growth average rates

Business & Economy
January 19, 13:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is necessary to enhance the efficiency of capital and labor in order to achieve high growth rates

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia is able to reach average global economic growth rates of around 2.9%, Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview with TASS.

"The World Bank projects a 2.9% global economic growth rate through 2020. I assume this is an attainable goal for Russia," she said.

Read also

World Bank reveals what might help Russia bypass external shocks

Russia’s banking sector remains stable — World Bank report

World Bank: Russia needs large-scale growth of investments into infrastructure

According to Georgieva, it is necessary to enhance the efficiency of capital and labor in order to achieve high growth rates.

"Specifically for Russia it means a serious approach to investing in people, in human capital, particularly in the quality of education and labor," she explained.

Digitalization can totally change the structure of the Russian economy, which is already happening, Georgieva added.

Asked how seriously digitalization can change the structure of the Russian economy, she said: "It [digitalization - TASS] can turn it around, and it is already turning it around to be precise."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
World Bank
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
3
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
4
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
5
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
6
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
7
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама