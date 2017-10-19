British BP considers participating in several new projects of Rosneft

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choiceRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 16:13
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senatorMilitary & Defense October 19, 16:09
Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemesWorld October 19, 15:52
Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry to increase environmental fee for plasticsBusiness & Economy October 19, 15:39
British BP considers participating in several new projects of RosneftBusiness & Economy October 19, 15:35
Polish lawmaker sees no reason to demolish Soviet Army monumentsWorld October 19, 14:53
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian portMilitary & Defense October 19, 14:40
Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesmanRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 14:40
West uses allegations of Russia’s 'aggressiveness' to brainwash voters — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 14:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VERONA, October 19. /TASS/. British BP considers entering a number of new projects of Rosneft, CEO of Russian oil and gas producer Rosneft Igor Sechin said at the X Eurasian Forum on Thursday.
"Our largest private shareholder, BP, has already been included in a number of Rosneft projects: Taas-Yuryakh, Ermak and others. The company is considering the possibility of entering into a number of new projects. We are also participating in the Zohr project in Egypt and German processing business," Sechin said.
Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley said earlier BP has no intentions to either increase or reduce its stake in Rosneft. "We are very happy with the level of shares we have. We do not want to reduce it or increase it. It’s a very good and comfortable level," Dudley said.
Dudley said he did not discuss the option of Rosneft’s buying back its shares from the government. At the same time, BP is not afraid of a potential change in its stake in such case. "No, I am not concerned about that," he said.
Acquisition of Russian oil producer Bashneft by Rosneft was good and the price paid by Rosneft was fair, Dudley said.
"I think this is a very good acquisition. I think it’s a very fair price for the acquisition," he added.