Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft CEO says no plans to acquire Lukoil

Business & Economy
October 19, 15:05 UTC+3

Russia's oil major Rosneft has never taken interest in buying Lukoil, the company's CEO says

Share
1 pages in this article

VERONA, October 19. /TASS/. Rosneft has never taken interest in buying Lukoil and has no such plans, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s biggest oil producer Igor Sechin said Thursday.

"We have never been interested in acquiring Lukoil," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russian large antisubmarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port
3
Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA
4
Romano Prodi says sanctions against Moscow damage EU-Russian relations
5
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
6
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
7
Enactment of Magnitsky Law in Canada defies common sense - Russian embassy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама