Rosneft CEO says no plans to acquire Lukoil

VERONA, October 19. /TASS/. Rosneft has never taken interest in buying Lukoil and has no such plans, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s biggest oil producer Igor Sechin said Thursday.
"We have never been interested in acquiring Lukoil," he said.