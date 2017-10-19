Back to Main page
Rosneft CEO: Oil to remain basis of global energy sector for 20-30 years more

Business & Economy
October 19, 11:55 UTC+3

Global economic growth will lead to higher oil demand, Igor Sechin believes

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

VERONA, October 19. /TASS/. Rumors regarding the ‘death’ of oil are highly exaggerated and it will remain the basis of the global energy sector for 20-30 years more, Chief Executive Officer of Russian oil and gas producer Rosneft Igor Sechin said at the X Eurasian Forum.

Read also

BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization

"I can tell you that rumors concerning the ‘death’ of oil are highly exaggerated. Oil will remain the backbone of the global fuel energy sector for 20-30 years to come and later on," Sechin said.

Shale oil producers will not have positive cash flow earlier than 2020, provided that the price will be $70 a barrel, the businessman noted.

"Historically high costs of infrastructure and considerable drilling scopes determined the specific amount of investments into shale oil development, which is one third higher than indicators of conventional oil projects. The industry will see the positive cash flow in 2020 at the earlier and provided that the oil price reaches about $70 per barrel by that time," the top manager said.

