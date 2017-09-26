Back to Main page
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source

Business & Economy
September 26, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Extraordinary meeting of Rosneft shareholders will be held on September 29 in St. Petersburg

German ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder

German ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder

© Sergei Konkov/TASS Host Photo Agency

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian government approved German ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a candidate to head Rosneft's Board of directors, a source familiar with the text of the document told TASS.

Read also

Rosneft CEO explains how OPEC deal affects oil market

According to the source, the corresponding directive was signed in mid-September.

"Under the directive, Schroeder was nominated as a candidate for Chairman of the Board of directors of Rosneft," the source said.

Rosneft did not comment on this information. Currently, the position of Chairman of the company’s Board of directors is taken by presidential aide Andrey Belousov.

Extraordinary meeting of Rosneft shareholders will be held on September 29 in St. Petersburg.

