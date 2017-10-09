Rosneft closes transaction on purchase of 30% stake in Egyptian Zohr gas field

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft has closed the transaction to acquire a 30% stake in the concessions agreement for the development of the Egyptian Zohr field, the largest gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, from Italy's Eni S.p.A., the company reported Monday.

"The cost of Rosneft stake acquisition is $1.125 bln. The company also refunded its share in past project costs to Eni," the report said.