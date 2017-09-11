Back to Main page
Rosneft may increase oil supplies to China — CEO

Business & Economy
September 11, 11:28 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Rosneft plans to increase oil supplies to China and is already negotiating with its Chinese partners, the company’s CEO Igor Sechin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We are confident that there is potential for growth, we are negotiating and we have proposals to increase supplies both with our traditional partners and with new ones," he said.

Topics
Oil & Gas
