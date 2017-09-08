Rosneft to invest 140 bln rubles in prospecting on East Arctic shelf, Far East until 2022

BOLSHOI KAMEN /Primorye Territory/, September 8. /TASS/. Russian oil giant Rosneft plans to invest 140 billion rubles in prospecting for oil and gas on the shelf of the eastern Arctic and Russia’s Far East until 2022, according to the company’s documents.

"The 2022 program includes drilling of up to ten search wells and an array of prospecting surveys at licensed sites. The company’s planned expenditures on search and prospecting at the East Arctic shelf and in the Far East will stand at 140 billion rubles until 2022," the document says.

According to previous reports, Rosneft started drilling the northernmost well on the Russian Arctic Shelf, Tsentralno-Olginskaya, in early April.