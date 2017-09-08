Rosneft to invest 140 bln rubles in prospecting on East Arctic shelf, Far East until 2022

Russian Aerospace Force eliminates IS "minister of war" — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 08, 9:14
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 08, 8:49
8.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of MexicoWorld September 08, 8:45
Oil companies should place more orders with Zvezda shipyard — PutinBusiness & Economy September 08, 7:51
Russian satellite grouping unaffected by solar flare — Defense MinistryScience & Space September 08, 0:50
UN to wait for Security Council’s decision on peacekeepers in Ukraine — spokesmanWorld September 08, 0:48
Russia, Mongolia complete military exercise in Gobi DesertMilitary & Defense September 08, 0:44
Syria informs UN of breaking IS siege of Deir ez-Zor — spokespersonWorld September 07, 22:46
Eastern Economic Forum — Day Two SummaryBusiness & Economy September 07, 21:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BOLSHOI KAMEN /Primorye Territory/, September 8. /TASS/. Russian oil giant Rosneft plans to invest 140 billion rubles in prospecting for oil and gas on the shelf of the eastern Arctic and Russia’s Far East until 2022, according to the company’s documents.
"The 2022 program includes drilling of up to ten search wells and an array of prospecting surveys at licensed sites. The company’s planned expenditures on search and prospecting at the East Arctic shelf and in the Far East will stand at 140 billion rubles until 2022," the document says.
According to previous reports, Rosneft started drilling the northernmost well on the Russian Arctic Shelf, Tsentralno-Olginskaya, in early April.