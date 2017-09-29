Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Schroeder's appointment to Rosneft board to facilitate company’s global expansion — CEO

Business & Economy
September 29, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Sechin, Germany’s former chancellor "is seeking to improve economic and political ties between Russia and Germany

Share
1 pages in this article
© Federico Gambarini/ dpa via AP

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft Igor Sechin expects the appointment of ex-chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder to the company’s board of directors to facilitate its international expansion.

Read also
German ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder

German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source

"The appointment of Mr. Schroeder to the board of directors as an independent member will obviously facilitate the company’s international development, expansion of its presence in Europe, and establishment of efficient ties with western partners," he said at the extraordinary shareholder meeting on Friday.

According to Sechin, Germany’s former chancellor "is seeking to improve economic and political ties between Russia and Germany."

"Gerhard Schroeder has gone down in history as the most loyal leader to Moscow," he added.

In end-August, Rosneft’s board of directors approved 11 candidates for its new line-up; in addition to the current 9 members of the board, the list included Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak and ex-chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey makes down payment on S-400 systems — Russian presidential aide
2
Press review: Why Putin visited Turkey and Moscow urges US to cooperate on Syria
3
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
4
Putin, Security Council discuss Syria after Ankara visit
5
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
6
Kremlin has no plans for private screening of ‘Matilda’ for presidential administration
7
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in Switzerland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама