Schroeder's appointment to Rosneft board to facilitate company’s global expansion — CEO

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft Igor Sechin expects the appointment of ex-chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder to the company’s board of directors to facilitate its international expansion.

"The appointment of Mr. Schroeder to the board of directors as an independent member will obviously facilitate the company’s international development, expansion of its presence in Europe, and establishment of efficient ties with western partners," he said at the extraordinary shareholder meeting on Friday.

According to Sechin, Germany’s former chancellor "is seeking to improve economic and political ties between Russia and Germany."

"Gerhard Schroeder has gone down in history as the most loyal leader to Moscow," he added.

In end-August, Rosneft’s board of directors approved 11 candidates for its new line-up; in addition to the current 9 members of the board, the list included Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak and ex-chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder.