Putin offers BRICS to set up joint platform of energy research

XIAMEN, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered BRICS countries to create a joint platform of energy research.
"It is important to enhance energy dialogue of five countries," Putin said on Monday at the BRICS summit attended by the delegations.
"To this aim, we suggest creating the platform of BRICS energy research that could allow stepping up sectorial information and analytical and scientific exchanges," the Russian president said.
Putin also called advisable to "start developing joint measures to ensure equal conditions of rivalry on the entire space of the grouping."
The president recalled that the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership was approved at a summit in Russia in 2015. "It’s time to adapt the strategy to the current economic realities and set new ambitious tasks," he said.
"In our view, there should be the development of barrier-free e-commerce, support of small and medium businesses and greater efficiency of state and private partnership," Putin said.
BRICS is an acronym standing for an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Its goal is to develop consistent, pragmatic and transparent dialogue and cooperation between the countries.