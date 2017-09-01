Putin to offer BRICS to join Syrian settlement

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will offer BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to join the process of peaceful settlement in Syria, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

"BRICS leaders will discuss vital regional issues, namely the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and the Sahara-Sahel region. Special focus will be on the situation in Syria," Ushakov said.

"The president will clarify our position here and will call on BRICS countries to join the process of the Syrian settlement, restoration of the ruined country and various humanitarian projects," he said.

Putin will also discuss the Astana talks and speak about Russia’s current steps aimed at "maintaining a stable cessation of military confrontation," Ushakov said.

A representative of China’s State Council will make a report on ensuring national security of BRICS and will speak about the outcome of the Beijing meeting of BRICS in late June devoted to security issues. "They met at the level of Security Councils there," he said.

The Syrian crisis will be also discussed at talks with the Egyptian president, Ushakov said. "The Russian-Egyptian dialogue on international issues will focus on the Syrian crisis, the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the situation in Libya," he added.