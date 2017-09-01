Putin suggests BRICS information security agreement

North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — PutinWorld September 01, 1:37
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 21:50
Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 19:57
US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territoryWorld August 31, 19:28
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgradeMilitary & Defense August 31, 19:16
Journalist deported by Ukraine’s authorities to Russia returns to MoscowSociety & Culture August 31, 18:35
Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumesBusiness & Economy August 31, 17:38
Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 17:23
Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and saladBusiness & Economy August 31, 16:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. In an article in the run-up of the BRICS summit published on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) draft universal rules of global information security and sign an intergovernmental agreement on the issue.
In his article, headlined "BRICS: Towards New Horizons of Strategic Partnership," Putin stresses that Russia consistently favors broader information security cooperation with its BRICS partners.
"We propose joining our efforts to create a legal basis for cooperation and subsequently to draft and adopt universal rules of responsible behaviour of states in this sphere. A major step towards this goal would be the signing of an intergovernmental BRICS agreement on international information security," reads the article, to be published by the leading media of the BRICS states ahead of the group’s summit due on September 3-5 in China.