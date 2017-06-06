Russia says BRICS states need embracing security measures to switch to digital economy

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, June 6. /TASS/. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping of the world’s leading emerging market countries need to implement comprehensive security measures to switch over to a digital economy, a senior Russian Interior Ministry official said on Tuesday.

"The problems of crime are inherent in all countries of the world, including BRICS countries. The transition to a digital economy should, of course, be accompanied by the provision of all-embracing security measures, Alexei Moshkov, head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s K Department, said at the 9th international IT-forum in Khanty-Mansiysk in West Siberia.

The experience of recent years demonstrates the vulnerability of the digital medium to global threats, Moshkov said.

This primarily relates to targeted attacks on credit and financial institutions or the threats related to the spread of malware, he noted.

"Perpetrators assimilate advanced technologies quickly and effectively, develop complex criminal schemes and use imperfections of electronic services to search for new methods of obtaining criminal incomes," he stressed.