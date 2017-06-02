Putin sets out to ensure mass digital literacy in Russia

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia intends to increase turn-out of specialists in digital economy many-fold and ensure universal digital literacy, which will require modernization of the education sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF2017).

"We intend to increase the turn-out of specialists in the field of digital economy, and in fact we have to solve a broader task, the task on the national level, which is to achieve universal digital literacy," the Russian leader said, referring to the importance of IT development.

According to him, "to achieve this it is necessary to seriously improve the education system at all levels - from schools to higher education institutions, and, of course, to develop training programs for people of all ages."

Digital environment

Moscow plans to develop the digital environment in several directions, Vladimir Putin announced.

"In order to develop our labor, intellectual and technological advantages in the sphere of digital economy, we plan to act in various systemically important fields," the Russian leader said. According to him, in particular, there is a need "to form a new flexible legislation in order to ensure the use of technology in every sphere of life."

Besides, the Russian leader said that the state would support IT-companies and cooperate with private companies in setting up "the basic infrastructure of the digital economy, including safe communication lines and data centers."

Startups

The Russian president has asked technology majors to establish units and venture funds for work with startups and innovation companies as soon as possible:

"I address management of our largest companies, such as Rostec, Roscosmos, United Aircraft Corporation, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Rosatom and other domestic high technology companies - proactively use opening opportunities; units should be established that will specifically work with startups and small innovation companies, along with venture funds to finance such projects. I ask you to do this in practice and as soon as possible," Putin said.