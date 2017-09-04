China ready to establish trade and technical cooperation program of BRICS - Xi Jinping

Russian embassy’s consulate offices in US to keep up intensive work — spokesmanRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 6:47
XIAMEN, September 4. /TASS/. China is ready to establish a program of trade and technical cooperation within the frames of BRICS at the initial sum of 500 million yuan ($76.4 million), Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
"China is ready to establish within the frames of BRICS a program of exchanges in the sphere of trade and technical cooperation at the initial sum of 500 million yuan," Xi Jinping said at the opening of BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen. "We are also ready to allocate $4 million for the foundation of projects development for the New Development Bank to sustain the operability and long-term development of this bank.".