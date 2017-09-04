Back to Main page
BRICS summit begins in China as leaders of five countries convened for talks

Business & Economy
September 04, 5:49 UTC+3 XIAMEN

The heads of states and governments attended an official photograph session before the session

XIAMEN, September 4. /TASS/. The BRICS summit has opened in China’s Xiamen on Monday as leaders of Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa convened for their first plenary session.

The heads of states and governments attended an official photograph session before the session. During the photograph session the host of the summit, China’s President Xi Jinping, took the place in the center with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer on his right-hand side and President of South Africa Jacob Zuma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the left-hand side of China’s leader.

After photographers finished with taking pictures, the leaders proceeded to the meeting room and began negotiations. The talks are held behind the closed doors for media.

The BRICS summit is taking place in China’s Xiamen on September 4-5. Apart from the group’s members, five more countries will also take part in the event - Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Tajikistan and Thailand.

BRICS is an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group, founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, seeks to ensure sustainable, open and transparent dialogue and cooperation between member states. The first BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in 2009.

