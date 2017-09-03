Putin, Xi discuss bilateral agreements on eve of BRICS summit

XIAMEN /China/, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping discussed implementation of bilateral agreements reached during the July visit of the Chinese leader to Moscow.

The presidents had a meeting on the eve of the BRICS summit, due in China’s Xiamen on September 4-5.

"I am very happy to have the opportunity to exchange views on implementation of the plans we drew during your visit to Moscow," Putin said addressing Xi. The Russian president stressed the talks in Moscow were "very intensive."

The Chinese leader agreed with this opinion, saying during that visit the leaders discussed both bilateral relations and international problems.

"It is good that our ministries and authorities have been working on implementation of all the agreements and achieve results," the Chinese president said.

The Chinese leader told Putin about the Xiamen city, which will host the BRICS summit. The local university, Xi said, has a monument to Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov. Interestingly, it is placed right opposite a monument to Chinese philosopher Confucius. "This must mean here people value the cultural exchange between Russia and China," the Chinese president said.

Putin thanked the counterpart for the invitation to visit the city, noting Xi Jinping used to be working there for many years. "Xiamen looks wonderful, it gives the impression of a booming city, and that is also result of your work."

He wished to Xi Jinping a success in hosting the summit. "From our side, we shall do everything we can to make sure the summit is at the highest level," Putin said.

BRICS summit

On September 4, Putin will hold talks with India’s prime minister, and then with Egypt’s president, Thailand’s prime minister and South Africa’s president. On September 5, the Russian president will meet with his Mexican counterpart.

At the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin is expected to discuss key international issues, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, first of all in oil and gas sector, peaceful atom, industry, space and infrastructure development.

During the talks with South African President Jacob Zuma, Putin is due to discuss bilateral relations which have a status of all-encompassing strategic partnership, and exchange views on a broad range of issues.

At the meeting with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto on September 5, the leaders will discuss "current Russian-Mexican relations and prospects of their further development, foreign policy cooperation, including in international organizations, and topical regional issues, namely the situation in Venezuela."

Putin will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on September 4 to discuss prospects of resuming flights suspended after October 31, 2015 when terrorists downed a Russian passenger plane over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

BRICS is an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group, founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, seeks to ensure sustainable, open and transparent dialogue and cooperation between member states. The first BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in 2009.

The BRICS summit will take place in China’s Xiamen on September 3-5. Apart from the group’s members, five more countries will also take part in the event - Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Tajikistan and Thailand.