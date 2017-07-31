Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM approves digital economy program

Business & Economy
July 31, 17:25 UTC+3 GORKI

The program was earlier discussed at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin

Share
1 pages in this article

GORKI, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the program on development of the digital economy in Russia. "I approved the Digital Economy program," Medvedev said on Monday at a meeting with his deputies.

Read also

Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development

Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research

Russia’s digital economy program to require $1.6 bln — minister

Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fund

Putin stresses that cultivating digital economy remains national security priority

The program was earlier discussed at the meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin and was then sent back for revision. "The program goal is to organize systemic development and rollout of digital technologies across all spheres of life - in economy, in business as social activity and in public administration, social sphere and municipal economy," the prime minister said. "Digital conversion of the economy is an issue of our global competitiveness and national security. The program delivery horizon is in 2024," he said.

The program consists of five areas dedicated to normative regulation, education, human resources, development of research competencies and IT infrastructure and cyber security, Medvedev said. "We should have a full-fledged digital environment as a deliverable," he said.

The program should be complemented further on with sectoral projects in healthcare and ‘smart cities’ development, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
2
Austria to protect its interests if US applies anti-Russian sanctions to EU
3
Forbes: Owner of major steel company leads rating of Russia’s richest people
4
Berlin hopes Trump will not sign current edition of bill on anti-Russian sanctions
5
Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US — deputy premier
6
Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама