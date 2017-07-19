Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The digital economy should be included in the list of the main goals of Russia's strategic development until 2025. That is according to the minutes of the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and Priority Projects, which was signed by President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting was held on July 5, the protocol was published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

The president instructed the government to finalize and approve the document before July 30.

The final version of the digital economy development program should take into account the support for the development of key end-to-end digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, development of information and telecommunications and computing infrastructure, and financial incentives. The document should also ensure interaction of state agencies and major organizations in the field of information and communication technologies "in order to create conditions and practical solutions in the field of information security in conditions of digital economy development".

Under the president’s order, by August 15, the government should create a subcommittee on digital economy under the government commission on the use of information technologies to improve the quality of life and the conditions for doing business.

Putin also instructed the government to specify and approve mechanisms, sources and amounts of financing of the plans for the digital economy program until October 31, 2017.

Earlier Russia’s Ministry of Communications and Mass Communications came up with an initiative to create a separate fund for the digital economy, but the government has not yet decided whether it will be created.