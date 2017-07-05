Putin says digital economy development is national security issue

Russia, China to put forward initiative on North Korea at UN meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 14:40
Wife of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko says letter to Trump is ‘last hope’World July 05, 14:20
Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 13:57
Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in NetherlandsWorld July 05, 13:37
Russia and Arab League stand for dialogue in Qatar issue resolution — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 13:14
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns UkrainePress Review July 05, 13:00
Kremlin vows to defend interests of its citizens captured in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 12:52
Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 12:20
Ukrainian official says Kiev prevented second wave of ‘Petya’ ransomware attackWorld July 05, 12:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGAREVO, July 5. /TASS/. Development of the digital economy development is an issue of national security and competitiveness of national companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and Priority Projects.
"The digital economy is not an individual sector. It is essentially a lifestyle pattern, a new basis for development of the public administration system, economy, business, social sphere and the whole society," the Russian leader said. "Development of the digital economy is an issue of Russia’s national security and independence and competitiveness of domestic companies," Putin said.