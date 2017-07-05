Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says digital economy development is national security issue

Business & Economy
July 05, 14:40 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Senior Russian minister believes Putin is ‘fond of’ digital economy

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 5. /TASS/. Development of the digital economy development is an issue of national security and competitiveness of national companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and Priority Projects.

"The digital economy is not an individual sector. It is essentially a lifestyle pattern, a new basis for development of the public administration system, economy, business, social sphere and the whole society," the Russian leader said. "Development of the digital economy is an issue of Russia’s national security and independence and competitiveness of domestic companies," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns Ukraine
2
Kremlin vows to defend interests of its citizens captured in Ukraine
3
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
4
Russia, China to put forward initiative on North Korea at UN meeting
5
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents Sea
6
Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decree
7
Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks
TOP STORIES
Реклама