Putin says digital economy development is national security issue

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 5. /TASS/. Development of the digital economy development is an issue of national security and competitiveness of national companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and Priority Projects.

"The digital economy is not an individual sector. It is essentially a lifestyle pattern, a new basis for development of the public administration system, economy, business, social sphere and the whole society," the Russian leader said. "Development of the digital economy is an issue of Russia’s national security and independence and competitiveness of domestic companies," Putin said.