Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fund

Business & Economy
June 28, 11:07 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian government is currently discussing an opportunity of setting up a digital economy fund amounting to 100 bln rubles ($1.7 bln), presidential aide Andrei Belousov said in Wednesday.

"The government is now discussing a topic of setting up a [digital economy - TASS] fund, approximately like the Road Fund, in the amount of about 100 bln rubles ($1.7 bln) ," Belousov said. Figures are provisional, the official said.

The digital economy development program will be announced on July 5, he added.

