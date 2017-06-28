Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fund

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian government is currently discussing an opportunity of setting up a digital economy fund amounting to 100 bln rubles ($1.7 bln), presidential aide Andrei Belousov said in Wednesday.

"The government is now discussing a topic of setting up a [digital economy - TASS] fund, approximately like the Road Fund, in the amount of about 100 bln rubles ($1.7 bln) ," Belousov said. Figures are provisional, the official said.

The digital economy development program will be announced on July 5, he added.