Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s digital economy program to require $1.6 bln — minister

Business & Economy
July 05, 16:16 UTC+3 NOVO-OGARYOVO

The program of digital economy sets goals until 2024, the minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 5. /TASS/. The implementation of Russia’s digital economy development program will require funds totaling around 100 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) per year, Communications and Mass Media Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said Wednesday, adding that part of those funds has already been included into the budget.

Read also

Putin stresses that cultivating digital economy remains national security priority

"The current estimation of annual expenses within the operation plan that we will be developing, amounts to around 100 bln rubles. I’d like to stress that a substantial part of those funds has already been included in the federal budget expenditures, we are to consolidate them, set an equal technical policy and equal rules of the game," he said.

According to Nikiforov, the program will also require additional funds from the budget.

The program of digital economy sets goals until 2024, the minister said, adding that the plan is to move towards those goals within "the so-called rolling three-year plan," which will be approved by the government and verified each year.

Russia will need "a conceptually new management model for implementation of the program and its financial support," in order to put into life the whole set of efforts to develop a digital economy in Russia, Nikiforov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
America’s highly-charged political atmosphere crippling Russian-US ties — ambassador
2
Press review: Xi Jinping's visit opens new doors and Kiev’s ‘coal’ politics burns Ukraine
3
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in Netherlands
5
Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks
6
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
7
Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogue
TOP STORIES
Реклама