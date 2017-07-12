Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia has been ranked a break-out digital economy in the Digital Evolution Index 2017 research unveiled by the Fletcher School at Tufts University in partnership with Mastercard.

The research reflects the progress "countries have made in developing their digital economies and integrating connectivity into the lives of billions," says the press release.

"Though still at relatively lower absolute levels of digital advancement, these countries demonstrate the fastest momentum, are poised for growth and are attractive to investors. China, Kenya, Russia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico exhibit this breakout potential," it reads.

The comprehensive research puts the countries into four categories such as ‘stand-out,’ ‘stall out’, ‘break out’ and ‘watch out’ markets. Singapore, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Hong Kong, Japan and Israel make the top of the list demonstrating high levels of digital development and leading in new growth. Along with this, South Africa, Peru, Egypt, Greece and Pakistan were named as ‘watch-out markets’ that "face significant challenges, constrained both by low levels of digital advancement and a slow pace of growth."

The research maps competiveness and market potential of digital economies in 60 countries. Digital Evolution Index 2017 measures four key drivers and 170 unique indicators, which chart digitalization of each country, namely supply (or internet access and infrastructure), consumer demand for digital technologies, institutional environment and innovation.