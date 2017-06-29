Russia’s budget deficit to fall almost by half in 2018 — PM Medvedev

Foreign customers interested in Russia’s latest icebreaker projectBusiness & Economy June 29, 14:22
British media accuse Russian footballers of doping after failure to host 2018 World CupSport June 29, 14:08
Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 13:39
Kiev court decides to try ex-president accused of high treason in absentiaWorld June 29, 13:34
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizureRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 13:30
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measuresBusiness & Economy June 29, 13:18
German top diplomat suggests gradual relief of anti-Russian sanctionsWorld June 29, 13:04
Press review: EU haggles with Russia over Ukraine and Kurds count on Moscow's responsePress Review June 29, 13:00
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense June 29, 12:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the country’s budget deficit will total around 1.5 trillion rubles ($25.4 bln) next year.
Speaking about 2018 budget highlights at a government meeting on Thursday, he said that "revenues are planned at 14.7 trillion rubles ($249 bln), expenditures - at 16.2 trillion rubles ($274 bln), and deficit - at around 1.5 trillion rubles."
According to Medvedev, "the Finance Ministry needs to continue efforts aimed at reducing budget deficit," as "last year’s budget deficit was 3 trillion rubles."
"We expect positive trends of the end of last year and of this year to become more stable. This year is expected to see GDP growth of around 2%, according to the Economic Development Ministry’s calculations, there are more cautious forecasts, but still there will be growth obviously," he said.
PM also said that Russia’s "investment and consumer demand will be recovering gradually, and real incomes are to go up."
Inflation is not going to exceed 4%, he added. "Inflation is to stay within the targeted level of 4%," Medvedev said.