Fitch upgrades Russia’s 2017 GDP growth outlook

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Fitch Ratings global rating agency has upgraded Russia's GDP growth outlook for this year to 1.6% from 1.4%.

In 2018-2019, Russia’s GDP growth rates will exceed 2%, Fitch said in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO).

Global economic growth will pick up to 2.9% this year and peak at 3.1% in 2018, the highest rate since 2010, the agency said.

"Faster growth this year reflects a synchronized improvement across both advanced and emerging market economies. Macro policies and tightening labor markets are supporting demand growth in advanced countries, while the turnaround in China's housing market since 2015 and the recovery in commodity prices from early 2016 has fueled a rebound in emerging market demand," Fitch's Chief Economist Brian Coulton was quoted as saying.