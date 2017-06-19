Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fitch upgrades Russia’s 2017 GDP growth outlook

Business & Economy
June 19, 20:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance minister

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Fitch Ratings global rating agency has upgraded Russia's GDP growth outlook for this year to 1.6% from 1.4%.

In 2018-2019, Russia’s GDP growth rates will exceed 2%, Fitch said in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO).

Global economic growth will pick up to 2.9% this year and peak at 3.1% in 2018, the highest rate since 2010, the agency said.

"Faster growth this year reflects a synchronized improvement across both advanced and emerging market economies. Macro policies and tightening labor markets are supporting demand growth in advanced countries, while the turnaround in China's housing market since 2015 and the recovery in commodity prices from early 2016 has fueled a rebound in emerging market demand," Fitch's Chief Economist Brian Coulton was quoted as saying.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Pentagon considers US-Russia deconfliction line effective
3
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
4
Russia's biggest defense contractor reports on sales boost despite sanctions
5
Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl
6
Fitch upgrades Russia’s 2017 GDP growth outlook
7
Russia wins contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for Egypt
TOP STORIES
Реклама