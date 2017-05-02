Back to Main page
Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance minister

Business & Economy
May 02, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's strategic development program for 2018-2024 had the average economic growth at 3-3.5% from 2018 to 2024, the former minister said

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Growth of the Russian economy in 2018 may reach 2.7%, it will begin to accumulate in 2018, which will increase the incomes of the population by 25% by 2024, Head of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Russia’s GDP for 2017 estimated at 2% — premier

"Growth will start accumulating from 2018. Next year, according to our forecast growth will reach around 2.7%. With this GDP growth by 2024 it will grow by 29%, while real disposable incomes of the population will grow by 25%, and labor productivity will increase by 30% %, non-raw export - almost twice. These are ambitious tasks," Kudrin said.

He added that Russia's strategic development program for 2018-2024, which is currently being prepared by the CSR, had the average economic growth at 3-3.5% from 2018 to 2024.

On April 13, the Russian Government reviewed three scenarios of the socio-economic development of Russia for 2018-2020 - conservative, basic, target - and adopted the so-called base scenario as a base. According to the scenario GDP growth in 2017 will reach 2%, and then for 3 years will stabilize by 1.5%. At the same time, the Russian authorities promised to work on developing measures to achieve the target scenario, which optimistically predicts acceleration of economic growth to a rate higher than the world average - 3.1% in 2020.

