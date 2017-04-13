Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s GDP for 2017 estimated at 2% — premier

Business & Economy
April 13, 18:47 UTC+3 GORKI
Russia’s GDP contraction amounted to 0.2% in 2016 compared with 2015
Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

GORKI, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP is estimated at 2% this year, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a government meeting Thursday.

Read also
Russia's GDP growth could reach 3% by 2020 — minister

"As of today we already evidence some potential for investment demand recovery, expansion of machinery, construction and other sectors of the economy. GDP will return to growth - according to Economic Development Ministry’s projections, this growth is estimated at two percent," he said.

Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said earlier that as the economy had adjusted to the new environment growth is expected in more sectors in 2017 compared with last year. The official outlook of Russia’s Economic Development Minister for this year implies a 0.6% GDP growth. Oreshkin said earlier that he expects a stronger growth for 2017. In the second half of this year, GDP growth will exceed 2%, which means it will be higher than 1% in the first half of 2017, the Minister said.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expects the country’s economic growth to reach 1.1-2% in 2017 instead of the officially forecasted 0.6%. Russia’s GDP contraction amounted to 0.2% in 2016 compared with 2015, according to the state statistics service Rosstat.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
5
Lavrov doubtful talks with Tillerson will show any results soon
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Реклама