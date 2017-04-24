Russia's PM Medvedev believes it is possible to reach 2% GDP growth in 2017

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The planned growth rate of the Russian economy of 2% this year is quite achievable, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Economic Development.

According to Medvedev, by the end of the year, the positive dynamics that have emerged earlier in the Russian economy will become even more noticeable. "In any case, the earlier figures are still quite achievable, including GDP growth of up to 2%," the prime minister said. He also noted good rates of progress towards the optimal level of inflation for Russia and low unemployment.

Two new territories of advanced development

Medvedev also said that there will be two new territories of advanced development in Russia - in Nikolayevsk-on-Amur and Sarov.

"We are getting more and more territories of advanced development. At the moment there are 34 of them and I have just signed two resolutions on creating territories for advanced development - in Nikolayevsk-on-Amur, in the Far East region, the Khabarovsk Territory, and in Sarov - that is in the Nizhny Novgorod region," the prime minister said.