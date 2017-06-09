Back to Main page
Bank of Russia sees inflation hovering at about 4% in coming months

Business & Economy
June 09, 12:25 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russian in the coming months will remain at around 4%, the Bank of Russia said in its information and analytical commentary on dynamics of consumer prices.

"In the coming months, the stable components of inflation, especially prices for non-food segment of the consumer basket, will continue to decline. Weather conditions may have a one-time effect on inflation. At the same time, experts do not expect a significant deterioration on the fruit and vegetable market: a possible decline in field vegetables due to unfavorable weather conditions during the sowing season can be compensated by an increase in production of greenhouse vegetables, as well as an increase in supply due to the partial removal of embargo on the import of products from Turkey. In general, annual inflation will be at around 4%. Monetary policy will be aimed at maintaining inflation near the target level in the medium term," the regulator said.

