Positive effects of low inflation may be obvious in 2-3 years — Russia's Central Bank

Business & Economy
June 01, 10:15 UTC+3
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The positive effects of low inflation in Russia will be obvious in 2-3 years, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) on Thursday.

"Despite a serious decline in inflation we don’t think that we’ve hit the goal. Our goal is not to reach 4% in one month, but to ensure stable low inflation over the medium-term, while we’ll be able to say that we’ve reached stable low inflation in 2-3 years," she said, adding that "the positive effects of low inflation will be most obvious in 2-3 years."

Central Bank of Russia
