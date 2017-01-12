Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Central Bank expects steady economic growth in 2017

Business & Economy
January 12, 16:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian economy has a good chance of growing, but only if no new external shocks arise
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth will accelerate in 2017 provided that no new external shocks arise, Central Bank First Deputy Chairperson Ksenia Yudaeva said.

Read also

Sberbank CEO expects no ‘black swans’ in Russian economy next year
Russian economy embarks on steadier growth path in 2017 — minister
Kremlin believes new US sanctions could harm global economy
Moody's releases new report on Russia's economy growth
Russian PM says long-term stagnation risk is global problem

"The economy started shifting to quarterly growth already at the end of last year. This year the growth may only accelerate if no new external shocks arise. That is why the problem the Russian economy is facing now is not how to shift to recovery growth, but how not to drift again into low economic growth rates, fundamentally to a chronic stagnation, amid new environment," she said.

Earlier Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said Russia’s GDP could demonstrate a 2% rise year-on-year in the second half of this year.

Finance Ministry has upgraded GDP growth outlook for 2017 from 0.6% to 1-1.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
GDP
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама