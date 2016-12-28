Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sberbank CEO expects no ‘black swans’ in Russian economy next year

Business & Economy
December 28, 2:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian budget, as well as banks and businesses, are prepared to operate under oil prices below $45, Gref said
1 pages in this article
German Gref

German Gref

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Sberbank CEO German Gref believes that in the coming year the Russian economy is unlikely to face the "black swans," referring to a theory describing a highly improbable event that is unpredictable, has a massive impact and is often inappropriately rationalized after the fact with the benefit of hindsight.

Read also
Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy prices

"I expect no black swans in the coming year. Even if prices for raw materials do decline, it won’t be significant, they are already low. Aluminum prices have nowhere to fall. Coal may become cheaper, but its price grew this year, so there is some room for maneuver. Oil now trades at $52-53, and even if the price falls to $45, there will be no shock," the head of Russia’s largest bank said.

He added that the Russian budget, as well as banks and businesses, are prepared to operate under oil prices below $45.

"There is hope that the geopolitical situation will stabilize. So, after two very difficult years we enter 2017 - the year of 100th anniversary of the October revolution - with relatively positive expectations," the official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
3
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
4
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
5
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next year
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
Russian diplomat says foreign advisers to Syrian opposition no surprise
TOP STORIES
Реклама