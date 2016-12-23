Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy prices

Business & Economy
December 23, 14:43 UTC+3
Gradual reduction of oil output as it has been agreed with OPEC will have no influence on Russia’s economy, the president added
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s economy has adapted to the current energy prices, Vladimir Putin told reporters

"Now as far as I know, Brent price is not $45 (a barrel) but $55. I have already said that we draft the budget on the base of such conservative forecasts as $40 per barrel. We achieved the current results assuming that the real situation was worse than our expectations. Because we prepared the 2016 budget considering the price $50 per barrel and it turned out to be $40," Putin said.

Read also
Oil exporters will manage to stabilize oil prices only by joint efforts — expert

"Despite this fact and GDP, trends and inflation have changed and we managed to keep reserves and so on. This is a very significant factor in the overall analysis of the economic situation. The situation in the global economy is worse but the result we have is better. That means that the economy has adjusted and will continue to develop on this basis," he said.

Russia expects surplus oil will leave the market in the second half of 2017 and oil prices will stabilize at the current level:

"We believe oil prices will leave the market in the second half of 2017 and oil prices will stabilize. We expect they will stabilize at the current level," Putin said.

Read also

Russia’s energy minister doubts oil price will get back to 2014 level
Central Bank Chief says OPEC deal makes scenario with oil price growth more feasible
Brent oil climbs over $57 per barrel pending agreement on crude output reductions
Non-OPEC states join historic oil cut deal

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Oil price
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017
3
Putin holds major annual press conference
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy prices
6
Putin sees no big news in Trump’s statements on bolstering US nuclear potential
7
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама