Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy prices

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s economy has adapted to the current energy prices, Vladimir Putin told reporters

"Now as far as I know, Brent price is not $45 (a barrel) but $55. I have already said that we draft the budget on the base of such conservative forecasts as $40 per barrel. We achieved the current results assuming that the real situation was worse than our expectations. Because we prepared the 2016 budget considering the price $50 per barrel and it turned out to be $40," Putin said.

"Despite this fact and GDP, trends and inflation have changed and we managed to keep reserves and so on. This is a very significant factor in the overall analysis of the economic situation. The situation in the global economy is worse but the result we have is better. That means that the economy has adjusted and will continue to develop on this basis," he said.

Russia expects surplus oil will leave the market in the second half of 2017 and oil prices will stabilize at the current level:

"We believe oil prices will leave the market in the second half of 2017 and oil prices will stabilize. We expect they will stabilize at the current level," Putin said.