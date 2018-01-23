Russia and Argentina interested in developing joint energy cooperation

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia and Argentina are interested in developing cooperation in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri said in an interview granted upon the end of his visit to Moscow to TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"We are especially interested in developing ties in the fields of energy, agro-industry, infrastructure, logistics, mechanical engineering, in particular in the railway sector, since Russia has great experience in it. It could supply us with necessary equipment for the construction of railways," Macri said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Macri had a working breakfast with representatives of Russian companies Gazprom, Biocad, Gazprombank, PhosAgro, Rosatom, Sinara and Uralkali.