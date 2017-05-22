Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moody's forecasts Russia’s annual GDP growth at 1.5% in 2017-2018

Business & Economy
May 22, 21:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moody’s expects that the general government deficit will narrow to 1.8% of GDP by 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. International rating agency Moody's expects Russia’s GDP to grow annually by 1.5% in 2017 and 2018, the agency said in a press release.

Read also

Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance minister

"Moody's forecasts that real GDP growth will increase by 1.5% per year in 2017 and 2018, with private consumption and investment spending supported by gains in household real incomes and gradually easing monetary policy. Still, an ageing population is among the constraints expected to prevent Russia's potential growth from expanding in the absence of fundamental structural reforms," the press release said.

Moody’s expects that the general government deficit will narrow to 1.8% of GDP by 2018 from 3.7% of GDP in 2016, "driven mainly by a reduction of the deficit at the federal level, while other budgets, including the regions, should be broadly balanced."

Earlier, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said that the growth of Russian GDP in the second half of the year may exceed 2% in annual terns. The IMF, in turn, assessed the growth prospects of the Russian economy at 1.5% per year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
2
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
3
NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomat
4
Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings
5
Russia to operate 15 Earth observation satellites by 2020
6
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin
7
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
TOP STORIES
Реклама